Storm chances continue into the evening with a beautiful week ahead

The Chippewa Valley had a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, but was canceled due to the stronger storms moving well south of the area. There are still chances of strong scattered storms through the evening, but the storms that move through will only have winds and heavy rain/flooding as the main risk.
The storms that are passing over is a warm front, and kept our temps in the low 80s with uncomfortable humidity. Temps tonight will drop with a cold front passing over into tomorrow morning, and will help to drop our dewpoints to a much more comfortable level.
Tomorrow will be cooler with temps in the upper 70s and a cool breeze from the northwest. Winds will be 10-15 mph and gusts could get to 20+ mph. Monday will be gorgeous with temps in the upper 70s and mostly sunny skies.
Tuesday will be the next chance of storm and temps will increase to the low 80s. These storms could feed into Wednesday, but most of the day will be mostly cloudy and temps in the low 80s.
The end of the week next week will be clear of any storms and temps in the upper 70s and low 80s. With small storm chances and comfortable humidity, next week looks to be the perfect week to get outside and enjoy the weather.