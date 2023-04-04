Storms could bring large hail tonight and it'll be windy for next few days before spring-like warmth finally arrives

The wind has been blowing out of the east today sustained between 15 and 30 mph. Gusts have at times been in the 30s to near 40 mph in spots, and it'll continue to be gusty through the next few days.
The wind comes with a low pressure system that will pass through the Chippewa Valley tonight. That system is also responsible for today's rain and thunderstorms along with some snow further to our north and northwest.
Additional thunderstorm development is likely south and southwest of Eau Claire this evening, and storms will move into Western Wisconsin as the low pressure system's warm front pushes north.
The medium threat for severe hail (hail diameter 1"+) is generally southeast of Eau Claire, with the threat for significant hail (at least 2") in the hatched area south of La Crosse and as far north as the Wisconsin Dells. The worst storms will stay in southern Wisconsin and points further south, but we could still get a few stronger ones locally.
I will track them all night and will break in to News 18's evening primetime shows for any severe warnings as well as provide additional information on our website and social media.
While severe wind is not a threat with the thunderstorms, the low pressure system will provide gusty winds not just tonight, but also through Thursday.
The wind will be strong enough to knock over trash cans, especially lighter or emptied cans. In open areas, trash cans could even be blown down the street when gusts reach 40 mph, which is possible tomorrow and tomorrow night. Gusts of 40 mph could also bring down small branches and blow around other yard toys or knock down grills and patio furniture.
For the storms this evening, expect them to form in SE Minnesota and approach the Mississippi River around 8pm and move through Western Wisconsin from southwest to northeast between then and 11pm.
A few isolated to scattered showers and possibly thunderstorms could continue overnight and into tomorrow morning. Temperatures will climb tonight into the low/mid 40s by morning, then fall through the day tomorrow into the mid 30s by afternoon.
Any lingering light precipitation tomorrow afternoon would fall as flurries or light snow, and the best chance for this is north of WI-29. Where it does snow, less than 1/2" will add up and most likely it'll melt on contact with the ground.
Expect colder temps tomorrow night through Friday morning with lows near 20 and a Thursday afternoon high about 10 degrees below average near 40.
Temps finally warm back to near 50 Friday and 60s become likely this weekend after a warm front brings a chance for rain and/or snow Friday night into early Saturday morning.
Easter Sunday looks nice with highs in the mid 60s, and it should stay dry with the next chance for rain and/or thunderstorms holding off until early next week as temperatures warm even further to near 70!