Storms could contain damaging hail tonight before colder air begins to move in tomorrow

Today's high was Eau Claire's warmest in 21 days; September 20 had a high of 84. Temperatures warmed over 25 degrees from lows in the upper 40s/low 50s up to the afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few spots near the Minnesota border pushed the 80 degree threshold.
This warm air won't last, as a cold front will move through tonight. The warm air will be used as energy to create scattered thunderstorms along the strong cold front.
A few storms may even be strong to severe, with a level 1 risk for severe weather in effect for all of Western Wisconsin overnight. A level 1 risk means that isolated severe storms are possible.
The main threat is damaging hail. Hail forms with every thunderstorm and even some showers without thunder, but will usually melt before hitting the ground in the more typical summer storm season. Both in early spring and again in fall, temperatures fall below freezing at or below 10,000 feet above the ground as opposed to between 15,000 and 20,000 feet in the summer months.
This difference combined with cooler temps below that freezing level means that the melting starts later in a hailstone's fall from the cloud to ground and that the melting is slower since the temperature difference isn't as large.
There could also be some isolated straight-line wind gusts, but the main threat will be hail.
The timing looks to bring the storms to the Minnesota border around 11pm and then move through Western Wisconsin between then and 3am. Scattered showers will continue through the morning.
Expect a midday break with sunshine before scattered showers return in the afternoon and evening. Overall, most places will likely receive between 1/10" and 1/4" though a few spots may climb above 1/2" rainfall.
Isolated to scattered showers will continue as temps continue to fall Thursday with Wednesday highs near 60 and Thursday's highs only in the upper 40s.
Especially Thursday morning, any of these isolated showers could be mixed with snowflakes, though accumulation is not likely. Chilly Temperatures will last through the weekend with a few small chances for sprinkles or flurries from time to time.