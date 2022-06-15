Stormy Wednesday: severe weather threat shifting slightly east

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms were ongoing early Wednesday morning as a cold front knocked out the blistering heat from Tuesday.
Those showers and storms will continue through the mid-morning hours with pockets of heavy rain, frequent lightning and small hail.
These morning storms will be the biggest factor in whether or not we see widespread severe weather later Wednesday or not. The severe weather threat is HIGHLY conditional.
There's a level 3 risk for numerous severe thunderstorms across parts of the valley Wednesday (orange). There's a thin area of a level 2 (yellow) and a level 1 risk (green) as well.
The main threats will be very large hail, gusty damaging winds, and a few isolated tornadoes (some which could be significant).
The best opportunity for storms of this nature will be more eastward into central and eastern Wisconsin. Here on the edge of the 3-risk zone explained above, confidence is low that we'll see enough rebound in the atmosphere to sufficiently produce those severe storms.
Nonetheless, have your alerts on. There is still a brief window in the early afternoon where we'll see a chance for those dangerous storms.
Temperatures Wednesday stay in the 70s. Dew points will remain humid too in the upper 60s until the cold front and storms fully pass. Then, we'll clear out overnight with temps in the low 60s.
Thursday will be warm and windy with less humidity and lots of sunshine! We'll keep that trend into the weekend too. Father's Day looks hot but bearable before the sticky weather returns next week.