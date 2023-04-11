Stretch of warm weather to continue; record temperatures looking more likely Wednesday and Thursday

We had just a beautiful day on our Monday with lots of sunshine and highs in the 60s and 70s. If you thought that was warm, we'll be getting even warmer over the next few days.
Tuesday's forecast will feature a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky with a breezy southwest wind that could feature gusts up to 25 mph. Highs top out in the mid 70s to low 80s, with low 70s along the Highway 8 corridor. The record for today in Eau Claire is 81, and I think we will fall just short of that but not by much.
We'll have clear skies heading into tonight with the breezy southerly winds continuing. Lows fall back into the 50s to near 60, which is 20-30 degrees above average.
The peak of the heat will be on Wednesday with sunny skies and breezy south winds. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with upper 70s farther north. Records could likely be tied or even broken, including Eau Claire.
The warmth will continue on Thursday with the sunny skies and breezy southerly winds continuing. Highs Thursday top out in the upper 70s to mid 80s.
The warm weather is also leading to a few issues: the first is the potential for fire weather concerns, especially along and south of I-94/US-29 and also the rising of local rivers and streams due to the snowmelt from our neighbors to the north. Flood Advisories are in place for the counties north of us, and River Flood Warnings are in place currently for the Eau Claire River near Durand and Eau Claire, and both are projected to rise above flood stage over the coming days.
While Friday will remain mostly quiet and warm, lower pressure will move in heading into the weekend, and spelling out next chance of rain showers and isolated thunderstorms Friday afternoon into Friday night. Rain chances continue through the weekend will falling temperatures. We see the rain changeover to a rain snow mix Saturday night into Sunday.