String of warm days with only isolated rain chances will continue into the weekend along with hints of humidity

Yet another warm day with highs nearly 10 degrees above average in the Chippewa Valley, though today the warmest air held off until partial clearing arrived later in the afternoon as a weak warm front moved through this morning/midday with just a few raindrops.
Once again, most of the Chippewa Valley warmed to the mid/upper 70s with areas to the south and east pushing into the low 80s.
Humidity was a bit higher after that weak front moved through, too, with dew points in the low to mid 60s moving in from west to east replacing the more comfortable 40s and 50s.
Humidity will flirt with 60 at times over the next day or so, but should spend most of the time in the mid to upper 50s. At those dew points, you'll likely notice the humidity but it isn't uncomfortable for most.
Those few showers have either continued east or fizzled out this evening, though there is a chance for a few more to pop up mainly north and west of the Chippewa Valley.
So, just slight chances remain tonight through Saturday as most of the area will stay dry most of the time, though a few showers just cannot quite be ruled out Friday and Saturday.
Better chances will arrive Saturday evening through Sunday, but even that chance still isn't a guarantee of rain through the Mother's Day weekend, though Mother's Day itself probably has the best chance for rain.
Highs will remain in the mid to upper 70s tomorrow and Saturday with lows in the upper 50s to near 60. Sunday will be cooler as a cold front moves through that will also bring that rain chance that could cool the air further.
While we'll warm back above average again next week with highs in the low to mid 70s, there won't be as much humidity which will allow for nighttime lows to drop back to the 40s and 50s.
While there are a couple of slight chances for rain again next week, there likely won't be a lot of widespread meaningful rain over the next 7 days outside of our Sunday chance.