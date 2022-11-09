Strong cold front to bring severe storm chance Thursday afternoon followed by 40° temp drop

A strong cold front has developed to our west. The warm front from the same system is what brought rain and storms last night through this morning.
Between 1/2" and 1" fell in the Chippewa Valley with lower totals both northwest and southeast of the heavier swath that went right through Mondovi to Eau Claire's south side and through Medford.
The temperature difference along the cold front that is currently in Minnesota is about 30 degrees with mid 60s in Wisconsin and mid 30s in the Dakotas.
Rain has been isolated at best since the main round moved out this morning, and only isolated showers are expected to continue through the night.
Temperatures will likely stay near or above 60 all night and are expected to get to at least the mid 60s tomorrow afternoon and some spots may even push closer to 70 before that strong cold front arrives. Strong storms will be possible along that front as it passes.
In fact, a level 2 risk for severe weather has been issued for much of the Chippewa Valley for a round of strong to severe storms expected tomorrow afternoon.
Once that front passes, temperatures will fall quickly thanks to a strong wind that will become westerly after the front moves east.
Wind will be out of the south tomorrow morning and gusting near 30 mph, with the strongest gusts expected to be out of the southwest in the afternoon as the front passes. Any thunderstorm could easily cause straight-line wind gusts to add to those winds to make them severe strength (60 mph).
Even after the front passes, the cold air will move in with a west wind Thursday night shifting to WNW Friday and still gusting near 30 mph.
A few more showers and thunderstorms are approaching this evening, so chances for overnight rain/storms are a bit higher than they were during the day, but shouldn't be as widespread as last night.
Scattered thunderstorms will continue through the morning before a more organized line develops just ahead of the cold front in the early afternoon. That line will become more organized as it moves through Western Wisconsin between 2pm and 5pm.
Then, dry air will take over Thursday night, though flurries or even light snow showers could return on Friday. Little to no accumulation is expected in the Chippewa Valley, though a trace to maybe an isolated inch is possible up near highway 8.
Expect those upper 60s Thursday afternoon to drop to the upper 20s by Friday morning. That's a 40 degree drop in about 12 hours! Highs will be in the low to mid 30s Friday through most of next week with lows in the teens to low 20s. Snow chances arrive early next week.