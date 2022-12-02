Strong overnight wind will bring blowing snow/low visibility followed by colder temps and a flash freeze

It was a warm day for December standards at least. Friday's average high is 34 degrees in Eau Claire, and highs in the Chippewa Valley climbed up to the low to mid 40s south of highway 29 and upper 30s/low 40s north.
Temps are falling this evening as a cold front moves through. Snow is along the front, and expect light to moderate snow rates for a couple hours this evening.
Snow accumulation will be less than an inch for most and a chance for slightly more near and north of highway 64. Most of the snow will be out by 10pm and a few snow showers may linger to about midnight. That's when the strongest wind is expected.
The best chance for widespread gusts over 40 mph is in the Wind Advisory area in counties that border Minnesota. Still, the wind will be strong everywhere with peak overnight gusts at least 30 mph but definitely could push near 40 mph.
Even though not much snow is expected to accumulate, what does fall will likely blow around which will keep visibility low especially in open areas. This blowing snow with low visibility will be possible long after the snow stops falling, lasting through the night and into tomorrow.
The other travel concern is with a flash freeze. With temps above freezing this afternoon, a lot of snow melted into a slush on the roads. Temps will fall extremely fast as colder air is carried into Western Wisconsin by that strong wind. That could quickly freeze that slush back to ice.
When snow or ice melts, the top of the layer wants to be flat like the top of a lake on a calm day. When that layer re-freezes, the ice will be extremely flat. If this forms on a road, it becomes difficult to see and is sometimes called black ice.
Even if you can see the slush/ice on the road, the smoother surface of the ice provides even less grip for tires, shoes, etc. so it is even more slippery than typical. Use caution driving tonight and even tomorrow especially on side streets and rural roads.
Expect Saturday morning to start with temperatures in the single digits above zero, but wind chills will be below zero and possibly as cold as -15. Highs by Saturday afternoon will only be in the teens despite sunshine, but it'll never feel warmer than the mid single digits above zero. Temps will be a bit warmer Sunday afternoon with highs in the low 30s.
Temps will fall after a cold front moves through Monday with just a slight chance of snow, and there will be a couple more small chances next week as temperatures fall back below average.