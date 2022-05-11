Strong storms likely tonight before highs climb near the 90° threshold tomorrow

It was a very humid day today, but high temps were held down compared to places that got more sunshine a bit further south. One year ago today, however, Eau Claire set a record low temperature of 25 degrees! It's amazing how much the weather can differ from year to year.
Some spots in the Chippewa Valley topped out in the upper 70s up to the mid 80s this afternoon, but places just south of us towards La Crosse and south climbed into the 90s and felt like it was 100 degrees. Again, we weren't that hot today, but tomorrow might be.
Tomorrow's high temperatures pushing close to the 90 degree mark. That puts us on record watch. Tomorrow's record high is a tough one to beat with the record set over 120 years ago in 1900 of 92 degrees. The forecast high temperature for Eau Claire is right up there at 91 degrees, so it'll be close and does depend on how fast clouds can clear during the day.
A warm front is lifting through the Chippewa Valley this evening, and that will lead to storm chances later tonight. It is humid everywhere with dew points at least in the low to mid 60s, but they are in the mid 60s up towards the low 70s south of highway 10.
As the front continues northward this evening, a cluster of strong storms will arrive near the Wisconsin-Minnesota border within an hour or so of 9pm. These storms will be strong and could be severe.
The line of storms will be near highway 53, including Eau Claire, by around 10pm.
They will be approaching Central Wisconsin by midnight with a few more cells possible through the rest of the night. Straight-line wind gusts are the primary threat, though isolated tornadoes and large hail cannot be ruled out.
That will lead us to partly cloudy to clear sky tomorrow, allowing the hot and humid air to really settle in and pushing us close to that record. A cold front will bring relief from the heat Thursday night through Friday, but we won't get completely out of the humidity until the weekend.
A few showers or storms could linger from time to time through Monday morning.