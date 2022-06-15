Strong storms passing with a nice rest of the week

Roars of thunder, flashes of lightning, and heavy rain were widespread across the Chippewa Valley as strong storms moved through this afternoon. A Tornado Watch was issued for Trempealeau, Jackson, Clark, and Taylor counties until 10pm, but that watch goes all the way to Lake Michigan, so the watch will likely be canceled early for the counties in Western Wisconsin.
A swath of heavy rain dropped between 1/2" and 1" through the Chippewa Valley, and scattered storms continued to add to those totals through the evening. By about 7pm, the storms should be out of the area with clearing skies for the night.
Tomorrow is expected to continue with sunshine and highs up into the low 80s with only a hint of a little humidity. That's fairly typical summer weather here. Tomorrow will be windy with gusts up to 35 mph possible as that wind carries in the milder air. Mild weather continues into the weekend with highs in the 80s, though it looks warmer on Sunday. Humidity will be returning to the Chippewa Valley as early as Sunday as temperatures climb once again into the low to mid 90s. This may continue for a few days with the rest of next week looking to be warm and in the upper 80s, and a few storms will be possible.