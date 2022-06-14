Strong storms possible as cold front brings relief from heat and humidity

Temperatures in the Chippewa Valley rose to the mid to upper 90s today with dewpoints up in the low to mid 70s. This is the second time the Chippewa Valley has had temps this high and usually happens only a couple times a year on average. The high temperature and dewpoint combined made it feel like 100+ for most of the afternoon.
Temperatures and dewpoints look to thankfully drop down tonight, though some humidity will remain. However, there is a slight chance for scattered storms beginning later this evening becoming likely late tonight through early tomorrow morning.
Another round of showers and storms will develop in the afternoon with some becoming strong to severe.
There is a category three risk in orange generally near and southeast of the Chippewa River with the risk decreasing northwest of the river. A level three risk means that numerous severe storms are possible. The main risk for severe storms begins mid to late morning and lasts through mid to late afternoon.
By evening, most should be further east of the Chippewa Valley. The rest of the week looks to be mild with highs in the mid to upper 80s without high dewpoints. Though, heat and humidity look to return later this weekend through early next week with a few chances for showers and storms.