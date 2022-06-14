 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values near 100 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Strong storms possible as cold front brings relief from heat and humidity

  • By: Matt Schaefer

Strong storms tomorrow with chances of severe weather in the afternoon

Temperatures in the Chippewa Valley rose to the mid to upper 90s today with dewpoints up in the low to mid 70s. This is the second time the Chippewa Valley has had temps this high and usually happens only a couple times a year on average. The high temperature and dewpoint combined made it feel like 100+ for most of the afternoon.

DMA - TO - Highs Today Climo.png

Temperatures and dewpoints look to thankfully drop down tonight, though some humidity will remain. However, there is a slight chance for scattered storms beginning later this evening becoming likely late tonight through early tomorrow morning.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast2.png

Another round of showers and storms will develop in the afternoon with some becoming strong to severe.

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast 10.png

There is a category three risk in orange generally near and southeast of the Chippewa River with the risk decreasing northwest of the river. A level three risk means that numerous severe storms are possible. The main risk for severe storms begins mid to late morning and lasts through mid to late afternoon.

SPC DMA Day 2 Outlook.png

By evening, most should be further east of the Chippewa Valley. The rest of the week looks to be mild with highs in the mid to upper 80s without high dewpoints. Though, heat and humidity look to return later this weekend through early next week with a few chances for showers and storms.  

7 Day Evening.png

