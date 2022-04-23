Strong storms possible tonight, calmer Sunday on tap

The Chippewa Valley has a level 1 risk of severe thunderstorms tonight. Threats include heavy rain, hail and strong winds.
The threat of severe weather ends by 11 p.m., with lingering showers overnight.
Expect a calmer Sunday with increasing clouds as temperatures top out in the 50s. It will be windy with gusts up to 35 mph.
A nice stretch of weather to kick off the upcoming week with colder temperatures in the 40s.
Unsettled weather returns Wednesday night with a chance of rain and snow. Rain continues through next weekend.