Strong to severe storms before temps fall through the floor

Mother nature has a doozy of a forecast for you as we close down the work week. Temperatures tumble 40 degrees by Friday morning and strong to severe storms eventually turn to snow.
Thursday will start warm, windy and mostly cloudy. At 2 am, observed temperatures hit 69 degrees. The record high temp for November 10th is 71 degrees set back in 1893. We're close, but we might not get there.
As the cold front moves in later this afternoon, temperatures will fall over 30 degrees in a 5-hour span. By 8 pm, we'll be down in the 30s. By Friday morning, temps will be in the 20s with wind chills in the teens.
Winds will be aggressive the next few days. Thursday they'll be from the south at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Late Thursday, gusts will exceed 40 mph as winds turn to the west. They'll stay at that pace for Friday. By Saturday, they'll be fully from the northwest.
That cold front will also spark strong to severe storms Thursday. There is a level 1 risk for isolated severe damaging wind gusts, and we can't rule out a chance at a brief, isolated tornado.
Storms will start up sometime after 2 pm. We'll see the risk of severe storms through roughly 7 pm as the front passes. Turn those alerts on today!
Snow flurries will be possible on Friday as cold air wraps around this low. We'll see minimal to no accumulation since the ground has had such warm temps to deal with again.