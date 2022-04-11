Strong to severe storms expected Tuesday night

It was a beautiful stretch of weather this past weekend with warmer temperatures and plenty of sunshine! Today continued with a mostly sunny sky and temps that topped out near 60. Changes are on the way, however, as a very strong low pressure system approaches.
That will bring a risk of severe weather to the Chippewa Valley late Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning. Expect the wind to pick up after a relatively calm night tonight as that low pressure system approaches.
Tomorrow will have a breeze out of the southeast at 15 to 25 mph with gusts above 30 mph. Highs will again approach 60, but chances for scattered showers increase as time goes on with the best chance during the afternoon. Some thunder is possible, but the best chance for thunderstorms begins later in the evening.
There is a level 2 risk for scattered severe storms being possible generally southwest of I-94. A level 1 risk for isolated severe storms being possible is in place for the rest of Western Wisconsin. These strong to severe storms are most likely between 10pm and 1am.
Threats include a few tornadoes but mainly damaging straight-line wind gusts and hail. Bursts of heavy rain are also possible, but they shouldn't last long enough to pose a risk to flash flooding, though expect creeks and rivers to rise with the runoff.
There is another risk Wednesday during the day, but the risk for redeveloping severe storms Wednesday is generally southeast of Eau Claire.
It'll continue to be windy as this strong low moves through. Ahead of the strong storms, wind will be out of the south at 15 to 30 mph with some higher gusts. After the storms pass along a cold front, the wind shifts westerly and eventually northwesterly. Gusts could approach 40 mph on Thursday as colder air moves in.
Scattered showers will continue but become more widely scattered in this colder air. Still, a mix of rain and snow will continue through Thursday and some flurries could linger Thursday night into Friday.
Highs will go from near 60 to begin the week to near 40 beginning Thursday, and lows will be back in the 20s. It appears to be a chilly Easter weekend, though right now at least it looks dry.