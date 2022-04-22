Strong to severe storms possible as temps and dew points skyrocket

You're in for a pretty busy weekend of weather. High winds, rising temps and dew points and the chance for strong to severe storms crowd the headlines.
There's a large spring storm brewing. A pair of warm fronts will be climbing up into the Midwest Friday bringing gusty winds and warming temps. This may also prompt a few strong storms.
Dew points will slowly climb through Saturday behind the warm front. It may even feel humid by Saturday with dew points near 60! A dry line cuts off all humidity overnight into Sunday.
A dry line is a type of front that has an extreme difference in moisture. Dew points on one side of the front will be near 60 while on the other side, they'll be in the 20s and 30s.
Once the cold front catches the dryline, we'll see a chance for some strong to severe storms.
Friday highs slowly climb through the 40s. Winds will be from the southeast at 10-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. It will be cloudy.
Scattered rain will be possible by mid-morning. We'll see a break in the afternoon before another round of isolated thunder after dinner.
A level 1, isolated risk, for severe storms has been places across the Chippewa Valley. Large hail and strong winds are the main threats.
Overnight, temps climb through the 50s. It will be cloudy and windy.
Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy with high temperatures climbing into the 70s. Dew points will top out near 60 making it feel slightly humid. It will remain windy out of the south at 10-30 mph.
A few isolated storms will be possible in the middle of the day. A better chance for storms moves in through the late evening, mainly after 7pm.
There is a level 2 risk for scattered severe storms Saturday near the MN/WI border. The rest of the valley is in a level 1 isolated risk zone. Large hail, strong winds, and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out.
Winds turn northwest for Sunday and temperatures fall into the 50s. Temps fall even further as we head back below average for most of next week.