Strong to severe storms possible Friday evening, other rain chances also exist tonight through Monday

Today's Drought Monitor update shows that most of Western Wisconsin remains in a drought, though some spots especially west of Eau Claire from Menomonie and Durand through Ellsworth and New Richmond are in the yellow "Abnormally Dry" category which is used to indicate near drought but not quite drought conditions.
The state as a whole hit a grim milestone this week with an Exceptional Drought (level 5 of 5) issued for a sliver of northern Douglas and Bayfield counties along the Lake Superior shoreline. Since these levels to droughts began being issued in 2000, this is the first time ever that an Exceptional Drought has been issued in the state of Wisconsin.
Some streams have dried up, causing fish to die and limiting water sources for farmers. Some farmers have had to ship in water trucks to water their fields. The hay crop in parts of the state is not doing well, either, with the first harvest having low yield and the second hay crop not coming up in spots.
There are rain chances in the forecast for the entire state, though some spots might not get that much rain to add up. Humidity will rise tomorrow after a warm front moves through late tonight with the first of several chances for rain.
Tomorrow afternoon will get incredibly humid with dew points climbing to the upper 60s to low 70s before a cold front moves through Friday evening/overnight to bring humidity back to more typical levels in the upper 50s to low 60s.
The higher humidity tomorrow combined with that evening cold front will lead to some severe chances with all of Western Wisconsin in a level 2 risk for severe weather, meaning scattered severe storms are possible.
Tornadoes won't be a big threat as the main concerns are for severe hail and straight-line wind gusts. Scattered showers are likely later tonight into early tomorrow morning. While some thunder is possible, the severe threat is incredibly low with the morning round.
It's the cold front in the evening that will bring the strongest storms of the day after most of the day has been dry, just warm and very humid.
Once the storms end overnight, Saturday will be pleasant with sunshine, highs in the low 80s, and comfortable humidity. Another chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms returns Sunday afternoon into Monday.
With the cloud cover associated with those rain chances, highs will likely be held to the mid/upper 70s. Highs return to the low 80s next week with a couple more, albeit slight, chances for showers and storms later next week.