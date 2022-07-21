Strong to severe storms possible Friday morning and Saturday afternoon/evening

Two rounds of storms are possible over the next couple days. The first round of storms arrives late tonight through tomorrow morning. Expect scattered showers and storms with an isolated few potentially being strong to severe. That's why there's a level 1 risk for severe weather tomorrow.
The risk for strong to severe storms is higher on Saturday, with a level 3 risk already in place. This means that numerous severe storms are possible, and a couple could be particularly intense.
The location for tomorrow morning's level 1 risk is generally south of Eau Claire near and south of the highway 10 corridor. Saturday's risk area covers all of Western Wisconsin in at least a level 2 risk (yellow).
The level 3 (orange) area includes the Chippewa Valley and nearly extends up to, but not including at this point, New Richmond, Rice Lake, and Ladysmith. All of this comes after what continues to be a beautiful day today.
It was sunny and warm, but the afternoon was not humid. After starting the day with dew points in the low 60s, they fell to near 50 this afternoon. Expect humidity to rise slowly again overnight ahead of tomorrow morning's slight chance for a few showers and storms.
Again, only a few storms will have a chance at becoming strong, and not everywhere will even get rain or storms. Threats from this round are mainly hail and straight-line wind, and any threat will be isolated even among the isolated showers and storms that form.
Tomorrow afternoon will be hot and humid with highs near 90 and dew points back near or above 60. The highest humidity arrives Saturday as that stronger system approaches.
There are two possible scenarios for Saturday's round as of Thursday afternoon's forecast. The first is a widespread line of strong storms as early as mid afternoon and the second brings scattered showers and storms late morning through early afternoon with redeveloping strong storms later in the evening and perhaps continuing until about midnight or so.
Either way, strong to severe storms are possible at some point during Saturday, with all modes of severe weather possible, including a few tornadoes. Strong straight-line wind gusts have the best chance at being the widespread threat across Western Wisconsin.
The Stormtracker 18 Weather Team will continue to track that system and provide updates as we learn more during each newscast for the rest of the week, and there will be additional information shared on our website and social media pages.
Once Saturday's storms depart, lower humidity will arrive Sunday after a very slight chance for lingering showers or storms early Sunday morning. Temps will cool down, too, and highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s through most of next week, though there will be some humidity and a few chances for scattered showers and storms from time to time.