Strong to severe storms possible late Wednesday evening across Chippewa Valley

Eau Claire and Western Wisconsin are still enjoying the benefits of the first widespread and beneficial rain system yesterday that we had in awhile. When combined with Friday's scattered strong to severe thunderstorms, most of Western Wisconsin picked up over two inches rain.
There is another chance for rain that could add another 1/2" to 1"+, but it might not be a lot of rain for everyone as this chance comes in the form of scattered thunderstorms later tomorrow evening.
Still, we all have at least a chance at picking up another 1/4" or so.
Unfortunately, the forecast doesn't have great chances for rain beyond tomorrow outside of pop-up chances during an upcoming blast of heat and humidity. More on that in a bit. First, tomorrow's storms that are expected to arrive in the evening and more likely in the late evening could be strong to severe.
Much of the Chippewa Valley is under the yellow level two risk for severe weather, meaning that scattered severe storms are possible (within a line of storms that might be widespread, only a scattered few storms could become severe while pulsing up and down in strength). The rest of Western Wisconsin is under the green level 1 risk for isolated severe storms being possible.
Thankfully, the threat for tornadoes is very low as the main mode of storms will be a line with the main risk of straight-line wind gusts. Severe gusts are at or above 58 mph, and the strongest storms tomorrow evening could be capable of up to about 70 mph. Damaging hail up to 2" in diameter also cannot be ruled out.
Expect a broken line of storms to arrive from the northwest in the evening, then become more connected as the line moves through the Chippewa Valley. Even though storms may not be connected to the northwest, the timing of the day gives them a better chance to use the daytime heat to become stronger.
After the threats come to an end perhaps not until after midnight, temps and humidity will begin to fall.
It will be windy before and after the storms move through, with gusts tomorrow afternoon in the 30s to possibly 40s out of the southwest before shifting to being out of the northwest after the front passes and staying gusty through Thursday as cooler and less humid air moves in.
Thursday will be a nice mostly sunny and 75 day with a cool low near 50 or even 40s in spots Thursday night. Temps return back to the low 80s near average Friday before it gets hot and humid this weekend.
Highs near or above 90 look likely through the weekend and possibly into next week. Dew points near 70 will be possible, too, which would make it feel like at least the mid 90s. A pop-up shower or storm cannot be ruled out at any time, but chances are too low to even show up as a "slight" on our 7-day forecast.