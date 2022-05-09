Strong to severe storms possible Monday as howling winds bring heat and humidity

Welcome to summer! Mother nature brings us a few shots at 80 and a chance at 90 this week. dew points skyrocket and the unsettled atmosphere will prompt some strong storms.
Monday will be partly cloudy and very windy with high temperatures towards 80. If we hit 80 that will be our first 80 of 2022.
Wind speeds will zoom in from the south at 15 to 25 mph with gust up to 40 mph.
This wind will carry very moist air into the valley with dew point climbing into the "aww jeez" category. Dew points in the mid 60s will make you sweat.
All this has given us reason to watch for severe storms later Monday. A level 1 isolated risk (green area) for severe storms has been placed across most of the valley.
A level 2 risk (yellow) for scattered severe storms has been places across parts of Polk, Trempealeau, and Jackson counties.
Large hail, strong straight-line winds and an isolated tornado will be possible as these storms move in.
There's a conditional chance for an isolated storm to spawn during the midday hours, but the best time frame for severe storms will be from 5 to 9 pm.
Most of these isolated showers warp up overnight and we'll see some clearing into Tuesday.
It will be slightly cooler Tuesday with another chance for some thunderstorms. Heat and humidity skyrocket into Wednesday and Thursday with a chance at 90 by Thursday afternoon. Storm chances are possible each day this week with all this heat/humidity.