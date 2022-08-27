Strong to severe storms possible this evening ahead of next round of heavy rain

Heavy rain was widespread early this morning, but a small corridor of heavy rain continued into the afternoon for Eau Claire's far south side through the highway 10 corridor. Widespread rain of 1/2" to 3"+ were measured by area airports and Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer measured 3.05" rain in the WQOW rain gauge on Eau Claire's far south side just south of I-94 on WI-93.
As of early Saturday afternoon, a line of decaying showers was oriented from about Redwing through Durand and Augusta to Marshfield and expanded as far north as about Clairmont Ave. in Eau Claire to about highway 10. Showers will likely continue to dissipate into the afternoon as they slowly move northeast, but the break will likely only last a few hours.
Another round of rain and storms will arrive this evening. A few isolated storms could develop late afternoon/early evening and could be strong to severe with hail and straight line wind being main threats, but isolated tornado cannot be ruled out.
In addition, the leading edge of the widespread rain late evening/tonight will likely contain scattered strong storms that could also bring a straight-line wind threat. Due to both those threats, a level 1 risk, meaning "isolated severe storms possible" has been issued for most of the Chippewa Valley.
After that main line exits between 10pm and midnight, more scattered showers/thunder will continue overnight and could lead to some flash flooding.
Showers and storms will again scatter out Sunday during the day before yet another round arrives later Sunday afternoon/evening that could also contain strong storms followed by another round of possibly heavy rain.
Widespread totals will range from 1/2" up to several inches depending on location once again. Once rain ends Monday morning, humidity will go away and the rest of the week looks dry and mild.