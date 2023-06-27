 Skip to main content
Top Stories

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON THURSDAY, JUNE 29TH...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until noon
Thursday, June 29th. This advisory affects the full state of
Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north-
to-south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at
the surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic
over the coming days and will adjust messaging as needed.

For Monday, June 26th, we expect the heaviest smoke impacts
across the eastern half of the state, where the Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to be within the UNHEALTHY category but could
reach the VERY UNHEALTHY category. People with heart or lung
disease, older adults, and children should avoid prolonged or
heavy exertion and consider avoiding all physical outdoor
activities; everyone else should reduce prolonged or heavy
exertion and consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of the state to see
the heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to
VERY UNHEALTHY categories, but we cannot rule out the possibility
of the AQI reaching the HAZARDOUS category.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon/evening across Chippewa Valley

  • Updated
  • 0

Western Wisconsin was warm again this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Humidity was similar to yesterday with the highest humidity up near highway US-8.

Midwest Muggy Meter 5 Day ECMWF.png

Humidity will increase after a warm front moves through tomorrow morning and dew points will remain in the mid 60s until after a cold front comes through later this week, but it'll stay slightly humid through the 4th of July.

As expected, a few showers popped up near the Minnesota border but not much impact is expected in the Chippewa Valley this evening.

SVR general.png

It will likely be a different story tomorrow, however, as Western Wisconsin is under the first severe weather risk in quite some time. All of Western Wisconsin is under at least the green level risk, meaning isolated severe storms are possible, but most are in the level two yellow risk level. A level two risk means that scattered severe storms are possible.

Tor Risk.png

There is a very low, but non-zero, risk for tornadoes within this level two risk area. An isolated tornado is possible, but the main risks are with straight-line wind and hail.

Wind Risk.png

The straight-line wind risk is low, but non-zero, for areas under the green general category above) level one risk to the north and east of Eau Claire with most of the Chippewa Valley in a medium risk for some isolated to scattered strong to severe straight-line wind gusts.

Hail Risk.png

The severe hail risk levels are the same as the wind risk levels, with the addition of this black "hatched" area. A hatch area has the same risk as the color below it, but the risk for significant severe hail, in this case, exists.

Significant severe hail is hail at least 2" in diameter, or double the size of what's considered severe hail at 1" in diameter.

Regional - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast1a.png

Expect a round of scattered showers tomorrow morning through midday. This will be rain with very little thunder, let alone severe, risk.

Regional - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast2a.png

The strong storms will form in the afternoon and evening and move through in scattered fashion. Heavy rain is likely under the strongest storms, too, in addition to the severe risks.

Regional - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast3a.png

Any lingering showers or storms should fizzle out after midnight.

DMA - GRAF - Web Futurecast4a.png

Isolated afternoon showers and storms are possible in the afternoon/evenings Thursday through Saturday, but are not likely and certainly not all-day and for everyone with each slight chance.

It will remain humid through the weekend and temperatures will even warm with highs approaching 90 Sunday through the 4th of July.

7 Day Evening.png

Send News 18 your weather and pet photos here

Tags

