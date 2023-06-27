Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon/evening across Chippewa Valley

Western Wisconsin was warm again this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. Humidity was similar to yesterday with the highest humidity up near highway US-8.
Humidity will increase after a warm front moves through tomorrow morning and dew points will remain in the mid 60s until after a cold front comes through later this week, but it'll stay slightly humid through the 4th of July.
As expected, a few showers popped up near the Minnesota border but not much impact is expected in the Chippewa Valley this evening.
It will likely be a different story tomorrow, however, as Western Wisconsin is under the first severe weather risk in quite some time. All of Western Wisconsin is under at least the green level risk, meaning isolated severe storms are possible, but most are in the level two yellow risk level. A level two risk means that scattered severe storms are possible.
There is a very low, but non-zero, risk for tornadoes within this level two risk area. An isolated tornado is possible, but the main risks are with straight-line wind and hail.
The straight-line wind risk is low, but non-zero, for areas under the green general category above) level one risk to the north and east of Eau Claire with most of the Chippewa Valley in a medium risk for some isolated to scattered strong to severe straight-line wind gusts.
The severe hail risk levels are the same as the wind risk levels, with the addition of this black "hatched" area. A hatch area has the same risk as the color below it, but the risk for significant severe hail, in this case, exists.
Significant severe hail is hail at least 2" in diameter, or double the size of what's considered severe hail at 1" in diameter.
Expect a round of scattered showers tomorrow morning through midday. This will be rain with very little thunder, let alone severe, risk.
The strong storms will form in the afternoon and evening and move through in scattered fashion. Heavy rain is likely under the strongest storms, too, in addition to the severe risks.
Any lingering showers or storms should fizzle out after midnight.
Isolated afternoon showers and storms are possible in the afternoon/evenings Thursday through Saturday, but are not likely and certainly not all-day and for everyone with each slight chance.
It will remain humid through the weekend and temperatures will even warm with highs approaching 90 Sunday through the 4th of July.