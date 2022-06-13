 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Strong to severe storms, record heat, a chance to crack 100

It's a very busy start to the week with a few chances for strong to severe storms with extreme heat staggered between them.

Monday will be warm and summer like with humid dew points and a chance for some strong to severe storms.

A strong band of storms has been ongoing across south-central Minnesota early Monday. We'll be watching the complex move towards the Chippewa Valley by lunchtime. 

A level 1 isolated risk for large hail and gusty winds will be possible for most of the valley (green). There's a slightly higher risk in the level 2 zone (yellow).

Once these storms roll through, a mix of sun and clouds will keep pushing temperatures and dew points higher. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s. We may even hit 80. Dew points will surge into the mid to upper 60s giving you plenty to sweat about. 

Overnight, lows will stay in the upper 60s to low 70s. We'll see this very strong warm front surge temperatures well into the 90s. 

The record high for Tuesday June 14th is 98 degrees. That's the current forecast high for Tuesday. 

With dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s, we'll see heat indices near 105. This is dangerous for all groups. Hydration is key, along with breaks in the A/C. There is a HEAT ADVISORY in place from 11 am to 8 pm Tuesday.

This will ultimately lead to severe weather overnight into Wednesday. Storm modes and threats will need to be monitored Tuesday.

