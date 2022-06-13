Strong to severe storms, record heat, a chance to crack 100

It's a very busy start to the week with a few chances for strong to severe storms with extreme heat staggered between them.
Monday will be warm and summer like with humid dew points and a chance for some strong to severe storms.
A strong band of storms has been ongoing across south-central Minnesota early Monday. We'll be watching the complex move towards the Chippewa Valley by lunchtime.
A level 1 isolated risk for large hail and gusty winds will be possible for most of the valley (green). There's a slightly higher risk in the level 2 zone (yellow).
Once these storms roll through, a mix of sun and clouds will keep pushing temperatures and dew points higher. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 70s. We may even hit 80. Dew points will surge into the mid to upper 60s giving you plenty to sweat about.
Overnight, lows will stay in the upper 60s to low 70s. We'll see this very strong warm front surge temperatures well into the 90s.
The record high for Tuesday June 14th is 98 degrees. That's the current forecast high for Tuesday.
With dew points in the upper 60s to low 70s, we'll see heat indices near 105. This is dangerous for all groups. Hydration is key, along with breaks in the A/C. There is a HEAT ADVISORY in place from 11 am to 8 pm Tuesday.
This will ultimately lead to severe weather overnight into Wednesday. Storm modes and threats will need to be monitored Tuesday.