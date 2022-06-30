Strong to severe thunderstorms possible again Thursday

A stormy start to the final day of June will bring some much-needed rain, but not for everyone.
Severe thunderstorms return in the late afternoon/early evening too, which means you should turn your alerts on again.
Thursday will be hot. Temperatures started in the upper 70s Thursday morning. High temperatures will climb towards the mid to upper 80s. Dew points will reach the mid 60s providing a nice, sticky feeling through the afternoon.
A round of scattered showers and storms will roll in from 6 am to noon Thursday. This round of storms could bring small hail, gusty winds up to 40+ mph and some periods of heavy rain.
We'll see a break in the afternoon which will open us up to the potential of severe storms.
A level 2 risk (yellow) for scattered severe storms has been placed across most of the Chippewa Valley. A level 1 risk (green) for isolated severe storms is also in place.
Damaging winds is the main threat with large hail accompanying these strong storms. There is a very low chance for an isolated tornado, too.
The second round of stronger to severe storms will begin as the cold front moves in. This will take place between 4 pm and 10 pm.
Most scattered showers will linger into the very early morning Friday, but we'll clear the rest of the way Friday afternoon.
The 4th of July weekend will start great with temps in the 80s and plenty of sun. Late Saturday into Sunday we could see some thunderstorms in the mix. Late Sunday into Monday, we'll also see a round of scattered storms.
Stay tuned for changes on that.