Strong to severe thunderstorms possible as cold front passes Thursday

It's been a busy forecast so far and mother nature has a lot more to throw at you the next few days.
Scattered showers and storms led to over 1.15'' of rain for Eau Claire through 5 am Wednesday. There's plenty more rain to go, too.
We'll see another few rounds of heavy rain bring NEW isolated totals of 1''+ in some areas.
The morning round of showers will wrap up by 9-10 o'clock. We'll be overcast beyond that with a few stray showers or isolated storms throughout the day.
High temps will climb towards the mid 60s with wind speeds form the south at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts will top out at 30 mph.
We'll see another few rumbles overnight as temperatures hold steady into early Thursday. We'll actually see temps surge into the upper 60s by the early afternoon.
Then, the cold front hits. Temps will drop over 40 degrees into the upper 20s by Friday morning, and we'll be lucky to get above freezing again with our high temps through the start of next week.
Scattered rain and thunder will develop out ahead of the front, but the severe weather threat will come along a line of storms in the afternoon/evening Thursday.
A level 2 risk for scattered severe storms has been placed across parts of the Chippewa Valley. Damaging winds is the main threat and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out either. Small hail and frequent lightning are also threats.
These will take place sometime after 3 pm as the front moves through. We may see a few flurries into Friday as temps drop, but accumulating snow seems unlikely at this time.