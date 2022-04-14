Strong wind will slowly wane over next few days

It was a cold day across Western Wisconsin with highs stuck in the 30s. Eau Claire topped out about 20 degrees below the average high of 56. Some spots northeast of Eau Claire were closer to Eau Claire's average low of 33. Temps were cold enough for light precip to fall in the form of flurries for most of the day.
It was cold thanks to cloud cover and a brutal wind out of the southwest and west that carried in colder air. Gusts peaked between 40 and 50 mph in most spots, and even exceeded 50 mph in Menomonie. It will remain windy for the next few days, though wind speeds will slowly become lighter.
Flurry chances continue through the night and should end by early tomorrow morning. Expect little to no accumulation. Clouds will partially clear by Friday afternoon.
The wind will remain breezy with gusts as high as 35mph tonight and tomorrow, but at least that's better than today. Temps will be cold and there will be wind chills tonight as cold as 10 degrees and tomorrow will not feel warmer than the low 30s.
The breeze and colder temps continue through Easter weekend, but we'll remain dry until at least Easter Sunday afternoon. Better chances for rain and possibly snow arrive Sunday night through Monday.
The next chance arrives later Tuesday and could last into Thursday as temps warm closer to average by the end of next week.