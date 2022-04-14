 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,
south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...PERIODS OF LOW VISIBILITY FROM INTENSE SNOW SHOWERS THROUGH
THIS EVENING...

Brief periods of low visibility from intense snow showers are
possible through this evening. Please drive slowly and with
caution.

Strong wind will slowly wane over next few days

It was a cold day across Western Wisconsin with highs stuck in the 30s. Eau Claire topped out about 20 degrees below the average high of 56. Some spots northeast of Eau Claire were closer to Eau Claire's average low of 33. Temps were cold enough for light precip to fall in the form of flurries for most of the day.

It was cold thanks to cloud cover and a brutal wind out of the southwest and west that carried in colder air. Gusts peaked between 40 and 50 mph in most spots, and even exceeded 50 mph in Menomonie. It will remain windy for the next few days, though wind speeds will slowly become lighter.

Flurry chances continue through the night and should end by early tomorrow morning. Expect little to no accumulation. Clouds will partially clear by Friday afternoon.

The wind will remain breezy with gusts as high as 35mph tonight and tomorrow, but at least that's better than today. Temps will be cold and there will be wind chills tonight as cold as 10 degrees and tomorrow will not feel warmer than the low 30s.

The breeze and colder temps continue through Easter weekend, but we'll remain dry until at least Easter Sunday afternoon. Better chances for rain and possibly snow arrive Sunday night through Monday.

The next chance arrives later Tuesday and could last into Thursday as temps warm closer to average by the end of next week. 

