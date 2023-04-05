Strong winds and falling temperatures headline Wednesday's forecast; warmer temperatures expected for the weekend

The latest low pressure system will continue to track across Minnesota and Wisconsin, and while the precipitation is basically over with, the wind will stick with us.
Skies will be overcast for our Wednesday with a slight chance of a few flurries or drizzle at times. Winds will be light and variable early this morning, but winds will increase to 15-25 mph and become west to west-southwest. Winds could gust to 40 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to upper 40s this morning but will fall to the low to mid 30s by the afternoon.
Heading into tonight, we'll have a cloudy to mostly cloudy sky with the breezy to windy conditions continuing. Lows fall back into the 20s with wind chill values in the single digits and teens.
Thursday is looking nice with a mostly to partly sunny sky, but the wind remains breezy out of the west at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Highs will be in the mid 30s to low to mid 40s, which is roughly 10 degrees below average.
Friday will be nicer with a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky and lighter winds overall out of the southeast. Highs rebound back to the mid 40s to low 50s. A few rain showers are possible Friday night, and some wet snow could mix in overnight.
The weekend overall is looking mild with mostly cloudy skies and only slight chances of precipitation Saturday morning and on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 50s to low to mid 60s Saturday with upper 50s to upper 60s Sunday.
Heading into the start of next week, it's going to get warm across the area with sunshine and southerly winds boosting temperatures into the 60s and 70s! Longer term outlooks continue to suggest the trend of above average temperatures continuing through the middle of the month.