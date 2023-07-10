Stronger storms possible this evening followed by a mild Tuesday before storm chances return Tuesday night

Temperatures this afternoon warmed to around 90 in the Chippewa Valley and even climbed to the mid/upper 80s in the US-8 corridor. Further north, temps were 5 to 10 degrees cooler closer to WI-70 where a cold front was situated this afternoon.
That cold front is the focus of tonight's weather as it will slowly move southward through Western Wisconsin late this evening/early tonight. Humidity is pooling ahead of that front, too, with dew points in the 60s to near 70.
This heat and humidity will act as fuel for storms that will form along that front and could cause them to grow strong to severe. Any storm that does become severe this evening is capable of large hail and strong straight-line wind gusts. While tornadoes cannot be ruled out, their threat is fairly low in comparison.
Once the storms move out tonight, the sky will clear and humidity will decrease. Lows will fall to the low to mid 50s by tomorrow morning and it looks to be a beautiful day tomorrow with plenty of sunshine especially early in the day as temps will top out in the mid to upper 70s.
The next chance for showers and storms arrives Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning with a slight chance for a few showers or isolated storms lingering into Wednesday afternoon and evening.
Highs will return to the low 80s with lows near 60 this weekend will be nice for both the Northern Wisconsin State Fair Wednesday through Sunday and Rock Fest Thursday through Saturday. However, there will be some humidity for both of these events and scattered showers and storms are possible again Thursday through the weekend, though it shouldn't be all-day rain or for all locations.
Still, monitor forecast updates as each of these chances will affect the location and likelihood of the next round(s) through the weekend, so tweaks to the forecast should be expected as it gets closer.