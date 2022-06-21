Summer Solstice: Another hot one today, but there is brief relief from the humidity in sight

Today is the longest day of the year with about 15:30 hours of sunlight. Everyday from now until the winter solstice in December, we'll be losing daylight. We lost a few seconds each day through the end of June, and by the end of July, we'll have lost only 53 minutes.
Though it is the longest day of the year, this morning started with some cloudiness and a line of broken showers with temps in the high 70s.
Dewpoints are still in the upper 60s and climbing. The early morning storms moved out of the Chippewa Valley by 6 AM, with the rest of the day having only a few clouds.
Today will be hot with highs in the low 90s. Along with the high temps, it will also feel very hot with the dewpoints in the upper 70s. Winds are going to be breezy at 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph.
By evening, a cold front passes through northwest Wisconsin dropping the humidity. Wednesday will then be comfortable with low humidity and temps reaching the low 80s.
Thursday, the humidity will return with temps in the upper 80s. The evening hours has a slight chance of scattered showers, though they are more likely in the morning on Friday.
After the morning showers, Friday will have a short break in the afternoon from rain, when more scattered showers return in the evening.
The weekend will see more scattered showers with temps cooling to the upper 70s.