Summerlike temps return to forecast even as a few trees begin to change color

A milky-white haze filled the sky over the past few days, but it was a lot thicker today. This is smoke from wildfires out west.
There were heavy concentrations of wildfire smoke in the atmosphere this afternoon and evening.
Expect smoke in the sky to begin to move out as the jet stream pattern changes over the next few days. Only a moderate amount of smoke will be in the sky by tomorrow morning and by Friday there will be little left in the atmosphere.
Even better, is this smoke is staying aloft and is having little to no impact in the near-surface air quality. With the sunshine diffused under the smoke today, temperatures weren't able to warm as quickly as yesterday and were actually held a couple of degrees cooler.
While more clouds are in the forecast over the next few days, there should be plenty of sunshine making it through the clouds until at least Friday afternoon to light up the leaves. The trees remain mostly green, but there are hints of some color beginning to show in Western Wisconsin.
According to Travel Wisconsin's Fall Color Report, Barron County is reporting between 10% and 20% color already, but most areas are reporting either 0% or 5%. Some spots haven't updated their report in over a week, so there might be some underestimating especially in rural areas. Still, The Chippewa Valley is reporting about 5% color.
Expect the peak color to be in the second week of October for Chippewa and northern Dunn counties and the 3rd week of October for the Eau Claire area over towards southern Dunn and Pepin counties. That gives us only 4 to 5 weeks until we are at peak fall colors.
It might seem early for this because of the warmer afternoon temperatures we've been having despite having a string of fall-like morning lows recently. Warmer temps with higher humidity return to the forecast starting tomorrow as a warm front moves through.
A few showers are possible mainly to our north, but an isolated shower near or north of highway 29 can't be ruled out, though most should stay north of highway 8. Better chances for scattered showers and possibly some thunderstorms arrives Friday, though again expect just scattered activity.
The best chances for rain and thunderstorms will come in scattered to possibly briefly widespread rounds both Friday night and again Saturday night. Isolated showers and storms will be possible during the days Friday through Sunday.
Highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s Thursday through the weekend with lows in the low to mid 60s most mornings even into next week. Humidity will remain as summerlike temps look to continue through at least the middle of next week.