Summerlike warmth and humidity expected until Friday's rain/storm chances

Humidity rose today with early afternoon dew points climbing into the low 60s before dipping back to the upper 50s through early evening. This dip typically happens each day around the warmest time of the day as the air is mixing within the lowest thousand feet and thus distributing moisture through this layer.
Once the sun sets, that moisture will settle back down near the surface as the breeze dissipates. Humidity was low enough last night to allow temps to fall into the low/mid 50s once again, but that won't be the case going forward as higher humidity will continue to move into the Chippewa Valley.
Expect dew points in the mid 60s tomorrow through Friday. A cold front will move through Friday to bring our next chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, but until then there really isn't much of a chance. The tiny chance tonight into tomorrow morning I had in my forecast yesterday is all but gone, only some patchy fog that might come with some mist through early morning.
Temps will warm to the mid/upper 80s and might even feel like 90 at times with the higher humidity that continues to move in with a stronger breeze on Thursday. Friday will remain warm and humid, but increasing clouds will keep temps a bit cooler. Similarly, scattered showers possibly with thunder that are possible during the day but most likely in evening/overnight could also keep temps down a bit.
Scattered showers could continue through much of Saturday but the better chances end midday. A few showers may linger overnight but will be out by Sunday morning as milder temps set in with no traces of humidity.
Highs on Saturday and Sunday might not even hit 70 degrees, though low to mid 70s return next week with cooler overnight lows in the upper 40s expected with more sunny days.