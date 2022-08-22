Summerlike weather continues with only two weeks until Labor Day

There are several signs that fall is fast approaching. Firstly, area apple orchards have already opened.
Technically, there are only ten more days until the first day of meteorological fall on September 1, but the autumnal equinox is still 31 days away on September 22. However, the countdown to Halloween is now below 50 days.
In addition, daylight is decreasing at a rate of about three minutes per day. Unfortunately, tonight's sunset at exactly 8:00 PM in Eau Claire is the last 8 PM sunset until next April.
Despite this grim news for those that don't like winter, summerlike weather is continuing in the forecast. Highs today climbed slightly above average to the low 80s this afternoon for most in Western Wisconsin. Eau Claire's average high for today is 80 degrees.
While dew points were comfortable, they will begin to increase overnight and climb above 60 during the day tomorrow to make it feel humid again. Tomorrow will feel like the middle of summer with this humidity, sunshine, and temperatures topping out in the mid 80s during the afternoon.
Our next chance for rain arrives Wednesday afternoon/evening ahead of an approaching cold front. Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop and arrive later in the day with rain most likely Wednesday night before ending early Thursday morning. At this time, severe weather is not expected.
Humidity will slowly decrease Thursday afternoon as the sky also partially clears. Mild but still warm weather continues through Saturday morning before slight chances for showers and storms return Saturday afternoon along a warm front that will bring back humidity to the Chippewa Valley. That will last along with a few shower/storm chances into early next week.