Summer's last hurrah? Warm and very humid air expected Tuesday after Monday night's round of potentially strong storms

Temperatures warmed up today with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 in the Chippewa valley, though areas to the east in Clark and Taylor counties were a couple degrees cooler per usual with highs in the mid 70s.
While it was warmer than this weekend, the humidity remained comfortable through most of the day with dew points this evening ranging from the very comfortable upper 40s up into the still no too bad upper 50s.
However, humidity will increase tomorrow after a warm front moves through tonight. Expect dew points to top out near or above 70 degrees, which is considered incredibly humid even in mid-July. This will be short-lived, however, with a cold front expected tomorrow evening which will eventually bring in much cooler air with high temperatures by late week expected to be cooler than tonight's low temperature.
Before that, storms will be possible with both tonight's warm front and tomorrow's cold front. For tonight, a level one risk of severe weather is in effect generally south of highway 64.
This means that an isolated severe storm is possible. The main threat is damaging hail. While the overall threat for severe weather, while non-zero, is low, it is likely that a cluster of showers and thunderstorms will move through late tonight.
Expect chances to increase after midnight with the best chance for these storms to move through between 1am and 5am. A few isolated showers/storms could pop up behind the main cluster and linger through early tomorrow morning.
Tomorrow will become mostly sunny for most of the day with that high humidity and high temperatures in the mid 80s. It will likely feel like the upper 80s to possibly low 90s by late afternoon. The cold front will move through in the evening.
While there is the same risk level, level 1 risk for isolated severe storms, the reason for that risk is a bit different. While it is likely that a cluster of rain and storms will move through tonight, the threat for any of those storms becoming severe is low. The severe parameters are much higher tomorrow afternoon/evening, but there is a lot less certainty in storms being able to form in the first place over Western Wisconsin.
Isolated to scattered storms are more likely further north ahead of the cold front where severe parameters aren't as strong, and storms look to be isolated in Western Wisconsin with a chance that the do not form at all in our area. So, any storm that does form tomorrow afternoon and evening has a decent chance at becoming strong while the threat overnight covers a likely chance for rain/storms with a low threat for them to become marginally severe.
Once the cold front is through Tuesday evening, temps and dew points will fall fast. Wednesday morning will still have an above average low in the mid 50s, but highs will only reach to about average within a degree or two of 70.
Even cooler air moves in just in time for the autumnal equinox on Thursday. Morning lows will be in the low 40s and the high will likely be only near 60, which will likely be cooler than tonight's low in the low/mid 60s.
With lows in the upper 30s in the Chippewa Valley Thursday night, areas north and east of Eau Claire in typically cool spots may cool into the mid 30s which is where frost becomes possible. Cooler weather will continue into the weekend even as a few slight chances for rain return to Western Wisconsin.