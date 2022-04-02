Sunday starts dry before afternoon rain and snow become likely

We saw snow, rain and a cloudy sky for our Saturday. The south side of Eau Claire only received a trace of snow on Saturday morning.
Clouds will begin to decrease once Saturday's afternoon showers fully depart around 8p.m. We will see a partly cloudy sky with lows in the upper 20s on Saturday night.
Sunday starts dry with highs in the mid to upper 40s before our next chance of rain swings by in the afternoon. Rain will start as early as 2p.m. in Western Wisconsin and arrive in the Chippewa Valley by 3p.m. You can expect light to moderate rainfall and even rain turn snow around midnight.
This system will depart around 7a.m. Monday. Snow totals will range from a trace-2" in Western Wisconsin and rainfall totals will range from 1/4" to 1/2".
Other than some lingering flakes on Monday, it will be cloudy with highs in the upper 40s.
Our next shot at rain and snow comes on Tuesday. Tuesday will start dry with highs in the low 50s before afternoon rain develops. Scattered rain showers will be on and off through Thursday. Wednesday could even bring a few rumbles of thunder. Rain become snow early Thursday before fully departing.
A very active week before drying up into next weekend.