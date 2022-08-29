Sunny and dry weather will allow weekend rain to soak in

Three rounds of rain and thunderstorms rumbled through Western Wisconsin over the weekend. Pretty much everywhere got at least 1" of rain, though many spots picked up 2" or more.
Our studio located just south of I-94 on WI-93 picked up almost 4" of rain, mostly from the round that moved through late Friday night into Saturday morning. Rain lasted a lot longer south of Golf Road, so most of the city likely was closer to the airport's weekend total of about 2 1/2".
The Chippewa Valley Regional Airport's weather sensor is the city's official weather station, and that 2.47" this weekend now has the month of August in a surplus of nearly 1 1/2".
The big issue has been how dry the summer has been, and even with the weekend rain Eau Claire remains over three inches below average since the start of June. It has greatly improved the deficit in this category that was over five inches in place at the end of last week.
The year's precipitation deficit is now just about 1/2" which is close enough to be considered back on track. However, not all of the weekend's heavy rain was able to be soaked in to fields and lawns as they quickly became saturated, so the excess water just ran off into area streams and rivers.
Therefore, we could still use more rain, but thankfully we don't have any more chances until after we have a few days of sunshine and a bit of a breeze to help dry the ground out. There won't be much humidity, either, until later in the day on Thursday, which is coincidentally the first day of September and thus the first day of meteorological fall and the first day of school for many in the Chippewa Valley.
Humidity will decrease after Friday's slight chance for some showers and storms to make way for fairly decent weather for Labor Day weekend. There is another slight chance for showers and storms on Labor Day Monday along with a bit of humidity.