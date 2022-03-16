Sunny and trying to hit 60 before a cool down into St. Patrick's Day

We were so close! Tuesday, we had just fell short of hitting our first 50 of the year. Now, Wednesday will try to bring us our first 50 and our first 60 of 2022.
It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny to start. South winds will come in at 5 to 15 mph bringing us a nice, warmer breeze Wednesday.
This will boost temps into the 50s in the afternoon. We'll aim for 60 as our forecast high. If we make it, it will be our first 60 in 128 days. Our last was on November 8th, 2021.
A cold front will move in and bring some cloud cover Wednesday afternoon/evening. This will turn winds to the northwest and keep them from 5 to 15 mph into St. Patrick's Day.
Highs Thursday will be stuck in the upper 40s, but still above average. We'll fall just a little further into Friday with highs in the low to mid 40s.
By the weekend, the 50s return. The Spring Equinox takes place on Sunday, and we'll aim for 60 once more, before rain and cooler temperatures filter in to start next week.
But, the overall outlook for next week suggest warmer than average temperatures again. The 40s and 50s will stick around for the next week and a hlaf or more.