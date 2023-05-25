Sunscreen and sunglasses will be needed as we head into a picture perfect holiday weekend; areas of frost east of US-53 tonight

The weather is looking spectacular as we head into the week into the holiday weekend, but if you are planning to be outdoors, you'll want to have the sunglasses and sunscreen with.
We'll see a few early morning clouds around, otherwise skies will be sunny for our Thursday. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-15 mph with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Tonight's forecast will feature clear skies and a light breeze out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. With the light winds and clear skies, lows will drop into the 30s and 40s and areas east of US-53 could see areas of frost so for those living in those areas you may want to consider covering up any sensitive plants.
Friday will be spectacular with clear skies and a light breeze out of the south at 5-10 mph. Highs reach the mid to upper 70s with lows in the 40s to low 50s.
The weekend overall is looking great with a clear sky Saturday and a few clouds heading into Sunday. Winds remain light out of the south with highs in the upper 70s to low to mid 80s and lows mostly in the 50s.
With the weather being nice, water temperatures on area lakes are beginning to warm up, but for some are still a little chilly. Here's a look at some of the water temperatures as of 5 AM Thursday.
Dew points are going to remain on the low side through the weekend but we start to see them rise as we head into early next week, potentially reaching the low 60s by Tuesday.
The dry and warm weather pattern looks to continue next week as the ridge holds in the jet stream. Even so, the higher dew points could lead to a few isolated showers and thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday, but chances are on the low side as of now. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s Monday, with mid to upper 80s Tuesday through the end of the week.