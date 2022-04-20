Sunshine returns Thursday ahead of a warmer weekend with scattered storms

Temperatures this afternoon were similar to yesterday, but it was a lot cloudier. In addition, wind returned to the Chippewa Valley. Gusts topped out between 25 and 35 mph this afternoon, and this breeze won't go away for quite some time.
It has been raining in Minnesota for most of the afternoon, but Western Wisconsin began to get rain between 2 and 4 PM.
So far, rain totals have been limited, but expected to climb to between 1/4" and 3/4" by the time the rain ends later this evening. Rain will begin to scatter out between 7 and 9 PM, with lingering showers possible through just after midnight.
Clouds will clear quickly after midnight, and tomorrow will begin with a partly cloudy to mostly sunny sky. Complete sunshine is expected through the middle of the day for most with the exception of an hour or two of clouds up near highway 8.
Some clouds return tomorrow night, but that's ahead of scattered showers expected to begin as early as Friday morning. It's difficult to tell exactly how far north the warm front causing Friday's rain and storm chances will make it, but if it pushes a bit further north not only will we get more rain, but some storms could become strong to severe both Friday evening and again Saturday evening as the system's cold front arrives.
Saturday's temperatures will be quite warm, but just how warm also depends on how far north the warm front gets before the cold front arrives. During breaks in the rain on Saturday, there might be some time to enjoy highs returning to the 70s for the first time since October 19.
Scattered showers will linger even after storms end Saturday evening, and could last into Sunday morning before the clouds begin to clear Sunday afternoon.
High temps should still be near 60 Sunday, though that breeze will continue into early next week and carry in chilly air for at least Monday and Tuesday. Next week does look to be a bit drier, too, as there's only one small chance for light rain/snow on Tuesday that shouldn't add up to anything.