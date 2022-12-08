Sunshine Thursday, snow impacts your morning commute Friday

Mother nature will bring you one nice day Thursday before a mess of winter weather steals the show Friday.
Thursday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with high temps climbing towards the mid 30s. Winds will be from the southeast at 5 to 15 mph. Wind chills will hang in the upper 20s.
Overnight, a low-pressure system will work into the upper Midwest. This will lead to a mix of rain/freezing rain that will turn over to snow for Friday morning.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Buffalo, Jackson and Trempealeau counties from 12 am Friday until 3 pm Friday.
Poor travel conditions are expected due to low visibility and ice/snow covered roads.
Air temperatures will slowly move above freezing, so travel issues will resolve into the day. Snowfall will start sometime between 3 am and 6am and will wrap up in the afternoon on Friday.
This will impact snowfall totals. We'll see a trace to 1'' of snow from Highway 8 to I-94/WI-29.
1'' to 4'' will be possible from I-94/WI-29 to I-90. 2'' to 5'' will be possible inside any of the advisory counties south of that line.
We'll catch a short break from the snow, before another light round rolls in on Saturday. This will only add a few tenths of an inch to our totals.
During the day, temps will be above freezing, but at night they'll drop below. So, anything that isn't cleaned up will melt and re-freeze each day. We've got more rain/snow chances next week too.