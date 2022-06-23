 Skip to main content
Sweaty weather is back with scattered showers ahead

DMA - GRAF PM Clouds and Precip - Futurecast.png

The morning starts with cool temperatures as the humidity is low, but a warm front slowly approaches the valley, which will bring uncomfortable humidity. Highs will reach the 90s with breezy winds at 10-15 mph.

The evening has a slight chance of scattered thunderstorms around 10 PM north-northwest of Eau Claire that could be strong. The SPC has northwest Wisconsin at a general thunderstorm category. The severe weather is northwest of Chippewa Valley. 

spc thursday.png

Tomorrow we will have a few rain chances. From 2 PM until 10 PM we will have the best chance of scattered showers and some possibly strong storms.

spc friday.png

We are in a level 1 risk for severe weather which means chances of isolated severe storms. The largest threats are large hail and straight-line winds.

Severe Threat Variable Scale.png

Saturday morning will have thunderstorms and last until the end of the day. This is due to a cold front passing through the Valley. Highs will be in the 80s. Sunday's temps will drop to the low 70s and it will be mostly sunny. 

Next week, temperatures get back up into the 80s with Monday climbing to 77 and by Tuesday, 80. The rest of the week's highs will sit around 80 with low humidity, making for a comfortable week ahead. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

