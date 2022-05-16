Swinging back into spring with cooler than average temps and a few shots at rain this week

We've had our quick spat of summer weather and now we're heading back into spring. The trees have popped, and everything is green, but cool, comfortable temps keep us in spring this week.
Monday will be mostly sunny and breezy. High temps will climb into the low 70s. Winds will be from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph.
We'll stay clear overnight, and the winds will settle. Lows are forecast near 40, but our cooler places like Black River Falls, or over in Medford, lows could drop into the mid 30s. There are no frost alerts at this point, but some patchy frost may be possible.
Tuesday will gradually become cloudy. Temperatures will stall in the mid 60s. There's a slight chance for some rain showers in the late afternoon. These will be most likely south of I-94.
New rainfall totals will range from a trace to 1/2''. Higher totals will be possible further south towards the Coulee Region.
Wednesday will be cooler again and the rain will wrap up early. We'll go back into the 60s and it will be below average.
Another bright spot moves in on Thursday with highs back in the 70s. But t-storms will be possible in the afternoon that will move us below average before the weekend.