Take advantage of this gorgeous weekend, because rain comes back next week

We're almost there! The weekend forecast looks amazing compared to what we've been seeing this week. You'll regret not getting out and enjoying some of this nicer weather, because it gets gross again next week.

We're still dealing with the back edge of this large spring storm. Friday will be cloudy with highs barely reaching 40. 

State - Futurecast Winds - RPM 4km.png

Winds will be out of the north at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. This will keep wind chills in the 20s to low 30s. 

Flurries will be possible at any point today, so long as the cloud cover sticks around. We'll start to lose the cloud cover as we head into the overnight leading to sunshine for the weekend.

Saturday will be beautiful as high pressure takes over. Sunny and 50 with winds settling down quite a bit.

State - Futurecast Temperatures - Euro 9km.png

Sunday will be even better with high temperatures climbing into the mid 50s with more sun!

Late Sunday into Monday another round of rain showers will move into the valley. There are multiple rounds of rain coming our way next week too, with a chance for thunderstorms by midweek. 

7 Day Daybreak 2018.png

