Temperatures are about to take a big jump: 60s and 70s are in the forecast for Easter weekend and beyond

Can you feel it? The sun sure felt nice today, but that nasty wind kept it from truly feeling like spring.
Highs were near 40, but that's still over 10 degrees below Eau Claire's average high of 52 today.
Still, spring is in the air! Temperatures are a lot warmer not too far south of us in Iowa and Nebraska, and that air is moving our way.
Eau Claire has only had one above average high temperature in the past week, and that was last Sunday's high of 57. Even the lows have been near or below average.
Going forward, this is about to change in a big way. The temperature forecast graph looks like a staircase going up a bit each day through the middle of next week. Both highs and lows will rise to near average for Friday before continuing their climb above average. Saturday will likely push into the mid/upper 50s and there is a chance to hit 60.
This comes after a warm front moves through Friday night. Saturday night will see the low only drop to around 40, which is about 10 degrees above average. If we don't hit 60 Saturday, we will Easter Sunday and Monday before highs could climb to the mid, maybe even upper 70s pushing close to 80 towards the middle of next week.
Of course, temperature changes like this tend to come with chances for rain, and this change is no exception. The warm front Friday night looks to bring scattered rain showers to the Chippewa Valley, though some snow is possible east & northeast of Eau Claire.
Accumulating snow should be limited to NE Clark, E Taylor, and NE Rusk counties, though better chances will be closer to Wausau/Rhinelander/Phillips areas with a couple inches possible there.
Any precip will likely be out by sunrise Saturday, so Saturday should be dry with clouds clearing quickly. Another chance for rain returns during the afternoon/evening on Easter Sunday.
After that chance, we should stay dry and will likely be sunny through the warmest part of next week. There will likely be some wind returning out of the southwest to aid in the warm-up.