Temperatures, on average, fall 1° every other day through October and November

This is the time of the year when temperatures can fall the greatest from week to week and day to day, at least on average. Our average temperatures that we compare our daily temperatures to falls at the fastest rate during late October through November.
Average high temperatures will drop 15 degrees from November 1 through 30 and the average low will drop 13 degrees in November. By the first week of December, the average high will be around the freezing mark and still falling and the average low will be in the single digits.
That's not to say that our temperatures follow this curve. In fact, they vary every year as systems move through, but they will trend that way when averaged over 30 years.
So, when we get weather like we had last weekend or what's forecast for this weekend, we definitely should try to enjoy it while it lasts because days with highs in the 60s like what are in the forecast this weekend and early next week will likely be numbered and get less likely over the next month.
While highs were slightly below average today in the upper 40s to low 50s, it's only slightly below average and comes sandwiched between last weekend's upper 70s and this coming weekend's low 60s.
The sky will slowly fill back with clouds late tonight into tomorrow morning, but there should be enough clearing for another night with below freezing temperatures. Clouds will continue to increase tomorrow as a warm front passes through the Chippewa Valley, but there won't be much of a rain chance, if any at all.
A few light showers or areas of drizzle will form in Minnesota but fizzle out as they move into even drier air over Wisconsin. So, even the small chance is more likely closer to the Minnesota border. It'll be the southerly breeze that helps warm us to near or above tomorrow's average high of 52° with forecast highs in the mid 50s.
With the return of sunshine after the passage of tomorrow's cold front Friday through the weekend, highs will push near or above 60 degrees once again. While that's still on the order of 15 degrees cooler than last weekend, 60 to 65 degree highs in the forecast from Friday through the middle of next week are about 10 to 15 degrees above average for the end of October through the first week of November.
Halloween will be in the middle of this warmer stretch before a cold front approaches Wednesday night and brings rain chances overnight into next Thursday and possibly Friday.