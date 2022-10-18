Temperatures will begin to warm up tomorrow through the rest of the week despite sunsets getting earlier by the day

This morning was Eau Claire's coldest so far this season by six degrees as temperatures bottomed out at 24. Temperatures were warmer east of highway 53 where cloud cover stuck around a bit longer, but places closer to the Minnesota border dropped closer to 20 degrees like in New Richmond.
There were likely a few spots in St. Croix and Polk counties that dropped into the upper teens before sunshine helped warm us up this afternoon.
Eau Claire's morning low of 24 degrees feel exactly halfway between the record coldest low of 12 degrees recorded on this date in 1896 and the average low of 36. So, while cold and twelve degrees below average, it certainly wasn't ridiculously cold in the historical sense.
While temperatures for the vast majority stayed in the 20s, the wind chills did not. It likely felt like the mid teens this morning as you left the house for work or school. Even with afternoon temperatures in the mid 40s, the continued northwest wind at 10 to 20 mph made it feel like the 30s all day.
It certainly feels like it's getting colder, and it looks like it, too, as sunrises are getting later each morning and sunsets are getting earlier each evening.
The sun will set 12 minutes sooner in just one week, meaning we are losing just over under two minutes per day of evening light. The sun will set 22 minutes sooner in just the next two weeks, and in one month the sunset will be nearing 4:30pm after Daylight Saving Time ends on November 6 when the clocks "fall back" one hour.
It will be a colder night once again with expected lows in the low to mid 20s with the chance for a few teens. Winds shouldn't be as strong as last night, but still expect some wind chill effect. Tomorrow won't be much different to today with highs in the mid 40s and a chilly breeze out of the northwest.
However, the weather pattern refuses to follow this downward trend towards winter.
Highs will warm about 15 degrees after a warm front passes with no rain/snow chance Wednesday night/Thursday with afternoon highs in the mid 50s. Temps will jump another ten degrees for Friday and be followed by slow warming through the rest of the weekend with upper 60s expected Saturday and highs near 70, possibly above, for Sunday.
This trend obviously isn't sustainable this time of year, as a cold front is expected to arrive late Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorm chances mainly Sunday night into Monday morning, though isolated to scattered showers will likely continue Monday afternoon into Tuesday as cooler temperatures return to the Chippewa Valley.