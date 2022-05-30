Temps and humidity to decrease after tonight's storms exit

It was a windy day across Western Wisconsin with sustained winds out of the southeast at 15 to 30 mph. This wind is carrying hot and humid air into the Chippewa Valley. Gusts topped out in the 30s for most this evening.
Dew points ranged from the mid 60s to low 70s this afternoon, which is very humid. That made temps feel a couple of degrees warmer using the heat index. Storm chances will fuel on the warm and humid air today in Minnesota, and a few strong storms are possible later this evening in Western Wisconsin, though thankfully they are expected to decrease in intensity as they arrive.
Expected timing has the line of storms reaching the MN-WI border at the St. Croix River between 8 and 9pm. A few storms could be strong to severe with straight-line wind gusts the primary threat, though large hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out.
Storms will further decrease in intensity as they move east into the Chippewa Valley. Expect them to be near highway 53 between 9 and 11pm. Showers and storms will continue to dissipate as they move east towards Central Wisconsin and should be out of even Clark and Taylor counties by 1am.
A few showers may linger through early morning, but that's just a slight chance.
Otherwise, expect a clearing sky with much lower humidity during the day tomorrow. In fact, dew points will drop from where they are this evening to the upper 50s by tomorrow, and drop further tomorrow night to very comfortable/unnoticeable levels. Humidity will remain comfortable for the rest of the week.
Expect a mostly sunny sky with dry weather Wednesday through Friday with one exception: a very slight chance for a shower or storm is possible Thursday afternoon. High temps will range from near 70 to the mid 70s for the rest of the week after tomorrow's high in the upper 70s.
Small chances for showers and storms return this weekend with the best (but still in the slight category) chance expected Saturday evening through Sunday morning. The exact timing could shift, so stick with News 18 for updates through the rest of the week especially if you have outdoor plans like going to the Chippewa Valley Air Show.