Temps climbed above average and will continue to warm with just spotty shower chances through the weekend

It was a cold morning across Western Wisconsin with lows near or below freezing. All but Menomonie either hit the freezing mark or dropped below last night.
Eau Claire had a low of 30, and it is now within a week of May 9, which is the average date for the last freeze of the year. However, each of the past four years has had a later than average date for the spring's latest freeze.
Nonetheless, we began to warm up this afternoon as highs climbed to the upper 60s west of US-53 and to the low/mid 60s elsewhere. In addition to the finally warmer than average temperatures, we didn't have much wind at all and there was plenty of sunshine through the middle of the afternoon when clouds began to move in from the north.
We will still be between mostly clear and partly cloudy tonight, but the wind will shift and be coming from the south. It will still be light.
Scattered cloud cover continues tomorrow, and there's a very slight chance that there are some light showers with those clouds. What you will notice is much warmer temps with highs likely in the 70s along with peeks of sunshine.
Chances will be a bit higher on Friday as temps cool slightly, though still in the slight category. That's because a line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop near La Crosse in the I-90 corridor and slowly shift north through the day as it becomes a bit more scattered.
Even with this round, don't expect all day rain or a lot of rainfall. These will turn into hit-or-miss slight chances Friday night through Saturday for Wisconsin's inland fishing opener.
There will be a bit of a breeze returning Saturday though temperatures will again be approaching 70. That breeze will continue through the middle of next week, but temperatures look to remain above average for both lows and highs with slight chances for showers and possibly thunderstorms continuing.
The best chance for a bit more widespread rain comes Monday and Monday night.