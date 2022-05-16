Temps fall below average tomorrow as clouds build ahead of overnight rain chance

The Chippewa Valley has had well above average temperatures through the past week and beyond. For Eau Claire, today continued the cooling trend that began after temps peaked last Thursday with that record high of 94.
Even though they were falling since Thursday, highs remained warm through the weekend. It was not humid, either, as low temperatures were much closer to average than the highs were.
Today, highs took another small step downward and topped out only a couple degrees above Eau Claire's average high of 70. Highs were in the low to mid 70s near and south of highway 29 but were a couple degrees cooler in the mid to upper 60s to the north towards highway 8.
Temps will continue to cool for the next couple of days. Expect highs tomorrow and Wednesday to be stuck in the mid to upper 60s. That will happen because there will be more cloud cover each day along with rain chances.
Rain will be most likely late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning as a warm front brings scattered showers through the Chippewa Valley. Highs will climb into the 70s on Thursday, but the warmer air won't last long as a cold front arrives Thursday night.
That front will bring chances for rain and storms overnight into Friday morning. There's also a slight chance for strong storms with this system. Highs fall back to the 60s beginning Friday, and Saturday might only warm to the 50s. In addition, there could be some patchy frost Saturday night into Sunday morning as lows fall into the mid to upper 30s.