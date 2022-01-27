Temps (on average) began their climb today! This means we're past halfway through coldest time of year

Eau Claire's average high climbed from the bottom point of 23° to 24° today! Well, actually it only gained a couple tenths of a degree but it rounds up for the first time today!
The average low temperatures are still at the bottom, and will climb up for the first time next Wednesday on Groundhog Day. In the next month, Eau Claire's average temps will climb 9°. Of course, weather patterns don't follow the averages, but we can deduce that we're now past the halfway point of when we can expect the coldest temps of the winter.
The averages changed last year as they change every decade and include 30 years of data, so the current average/normal period of comparison is 1991 to 2020.
Our temps have not followed averages over the past day and a half, and in fact were in a continuous climb since the coldest point yesterday morning with temps near -20 and wind chills in the -30s up to about the 30 degree mark this morning with wind chills closer to 20 degrees above zero.
For Eau Claire, the difference between today's high temperature of 30 from around 7am and yesterday morning's low of -19 comes to a rise of 49°! Black River Falls went from -35 yesterday morning up 68 degrees to this morning's high of 33! Neither of these were a perfect 24 hours apart so it won't show up as quite that much of a change in the graphic below, but nonetheless the color table ran out of colors.
Temps have been falling since this morning after a cold front moved through with some light snow. Temps are down into the teens and will continue to fall towards zero late this evening before eventually dropping to around -10 tomorrow morning.
This burst of arctic air won't last that long, as highs return to the mid 20s Saturday afternoon after a morning low of a few degrees below zero. Temps take another step up Monday ahead of a snow chance that lasts Monday evening through Thursday.
A lot of uncertainty in how much snow or even if we get any at all, but our temps will go on another roller coaster ride as the system at least passes close to us even if it doesn't impact us directly.