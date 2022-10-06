Temps steadily drop Thursday with the coldest air sinking in Saturday morning

The cold front has arrived! You're going to start to feel the changes compared to the 70s we've seen that last two days.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the early morning. Most of these will be gone by 8 am and we'll stay mostly cloudy into the afternoon.
Temperatures will hold steady in the mid 50s early, but we'll start to fall into the 40s through the afternoon/evening.
Winds will be from the northwest at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts will top out near 30 mph. You can expect the trees to lose a healthy bit of leaves the next day or two.
A spotty shower or two can't be ruled out in the afternoon Thursday as the cold air filters in, but we'll clear out overnight into Friday.
Lows will drop to near freezing by Friday morning. High temps will struggle to hit 50 Friday. The coldest air sinks in Saturday morning with lows down in the upper 20s.
We'll rebound Saturday afternoon back into the mid 60s. Another little warm up could put us near 70 again early next week, with a repeat cold front in the second half.