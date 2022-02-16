Temps take the tumble again and snow chances return Friday

The brief warm up we got Tuesday was just a little too brief and now we're just tumbling again.
Wednesday started somewhat warm, but the thin clouds, haze, light winds and patchy fog lets us fall into the low 20s early on. Northwest winds started early on and they'll just keep us cooling the rest of the day.
High temps have already been achieved for the day and we'll slowly fall into the teens to single digits overnight.
Wind chills will drop from the teens to the single digits and into the negatives by early Thursday.
It will be mostly cloudy Wednesday with a very slim chance for flurries. We'll slowly clear out behind the cold front which will give us sun again Thursday.
By Friday morning temperatures will hit their bottom floor in the negatives. Then, a strong warm front will boost us back into the 20s as snow comes in Friday afternoon.
Snowfall totals will be light and as of now we're looking at a trace to maybe 2''.
We'll try for 40 on Sunday before another few rounds of heavier snow come in to start next week.